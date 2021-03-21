Analysts Anticipate Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $108.87 Million

Brokerages expect Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) to report sales of $108.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Ashford Hospitality Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $115.00 million and the lowest is $97.00 million. Ashford Hospitality Trust reported sales of $281.88 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 61.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Ashford Hospitality Trust will report full-year sales of $739.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $702.65 million to $784.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ashford Hospitality Trust.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($2.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by ($0.68). Ashford Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 53.75% and a negative return on equity of 636.46%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Ashford Hospitality Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.22.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AHT. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 7,352.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Avory & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 4th quarter worth $115,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AHT opened at $3.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.42. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 52 week low of $1.27 and a 52 week high of $18.80.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

