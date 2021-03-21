Analysts Anticipate comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) to Announce -$0.19 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) will report earnings per share of ($0.19) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for comScore’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the lowest is ($0.24). comScore also posted earnings per share of ($0.19) during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that comScore will report full year earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.19). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.01). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow comScore.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $90.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.98 million. comScore had a negative return on equity of 20.81% and a negative net margin of 15.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share.

SCOR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of comScore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of comScore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

In related news, insider William Paul Livek bought 116,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.61 per share, for a total transaction of $422,323.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 911,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,289,247.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCOR. State Street Corp grew its position in comScore by 6.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,218,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 72,641 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of comScore by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,893,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,941,000 after purchasing an additional 70,653 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in comScore by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 135,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in comScore by 240.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 10,387 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in comScore by 28.0% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,282,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,656,000 after purchasing an additional 499,341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

SCOR traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.66. 3,382,181 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,058,357. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.38 million, a PE ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.76. comScore has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $4.50.

comScore Company Profile

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms worldwide. The company offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers unduplicated measurement of digital video consumption, as well as provides TV-comparable reach and engagement metrics, and audience demographics; Plan Metrix, which offers an understanding of consumer lifestyle; validated Campaign Essentials (vCE) that validates whether digital ad impressions are visible to humans, identifies those that are fraudulent, and verifies that ads are shown in brand safe content and delivered to the right audience targets; and Campaign Ratings, which expands upon vCE's verification, as well as provides unduplicated reporting to negotiate and evaluate campaigns across media platforms.

