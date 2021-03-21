Analysts Anticipate Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $659.11 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) will report sales of $659.11 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $652.60 million to $662.63 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store posted sales of $432.54 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 52.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, June 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will report full-year sales of $2.73 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.70 billion to $2.74 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.02 billion to $3.20 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cracker Barrel Old Country Store.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.10). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $677.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CBRL shares. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Sidoti lowered Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lowered Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective (down from $136.00) on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.80.

Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock opened at $170.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a twelve month low of $61.19 and a twelve month high of $175.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $154.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 42.83 and a beta of 1.39.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,099 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,680,000 after purchasing an additional 6,375 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 147,735 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,490,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $414,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 261.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,470 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,608,000 after purchasing an additional 22,762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, seasonal gifts, apparel, toys, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as various candies, preserves, and other food items.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (CBRL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.