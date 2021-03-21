Analysts Anticipate Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) Will Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) to post $0.01 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Gaia’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the lowest is ($0.01). Gaia posted earnings per share of ($0.19) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 105.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Gaia will report full year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.17. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Gaia.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 million. Gaia had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 3.79%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Gaia from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Gaia from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Gaia in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gaia in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gaia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:GAIA traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.19. The company had a trading volume of 160,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,128. Gaia has a one year low of $5.50 and a one year high of $15.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.48. The firm has a market cap of $253.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.93, a PEG ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.76.

In other news, Director David Maisel bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.96 per share, with a total value of $109,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 53,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,744. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 11,002 shares of company stock valued at $118,837. 38.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Gaia by 522.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Gaia by 76.1% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Gaia by 92.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,677 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Gaia in the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Gaia by 385.7% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 9,796 shares during the last quarter. 47.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community for underserved member base worldwide. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles in English, Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on Internet-connected devices. The company's network includes Yoga channel, which offers access to yoga, eastern arts, and other movement based classes; Transformation channel that provides spiritual growth, personal development, and consciousness content; Alternative Healing channel, which features content focused on food and nutrition, holistic healing, alternative and integrative medicines, and longevity; and Seeking Truth channel that offers speakers, authors, and experts in the alternative media world.

