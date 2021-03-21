Analysts Anticipate Galectin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Galectin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) will announce earnings per share of ($0.16) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Galectin Therapeutics’ earnings. Galectin Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.12) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Galectin Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.68) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Galectin Therapeutics.

In other Galectin Therapeutics news, Director Gilbert F. Amelio sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.17, for a total transaction of $130,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,532.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 40.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GALT. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Galectin Therapeutics by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,598,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,818,000 after buying an additional 94,978 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 378.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 82,039 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 96,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 39,571 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 17.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GALT traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.25. 454,005 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 325,015. Galectin Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.62 and a 12-month high of $3.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.51. The company has a market cap of $128.42 million, a P/E ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 2.04.

Galectin Therapeutics Company Profile

Galectin Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, skin, and cancer diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GR-MD-02 galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

