Analysts Anticipate GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG) to Post $0.28 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG) will report $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for GasLog’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.32. GasLog reported earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 86.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GasLog will report full year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.86. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.07. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover GasLog.

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The shipping company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. GasLog had a negative net margin of 18.58% and a positive return on equity of 1.81%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $5.80 price target (up previously from $5.50) on shares of GasLog in a report on Monday, March 1st. Clarkson Capital lowered shares of GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. BTIG Research lowered shares of GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded GasLog from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.91.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLOG. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in GasLog by 2,417.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,240 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 8,873 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of GasLog in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in GasLog in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in GasLog during the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in GasLog by 14.4% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 46,884 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 5,917 shares during the last quarter. 21.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GLOG traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $5.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,177,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,444,811. The firm has a market cap of $552.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.54. GasLog has a fifty-two week low of $2.23 and a fifty-two week high of $6.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. GasLog’s payout ratio is 68.97%.

About GasLog

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers providing support to international energy companies. It provides maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and vessel management services. As of March 2, 2020, it operated a fleet of 28 LNG carriers.

