Analysts Anticipate Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) Will Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.25 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Knowles’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.26. Knowles reported earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 733.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Knowles will report full year earnings of $1.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.29. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.42. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Knowles.

Get Knowles alerts:

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Knowles had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 3.41%. The firm had revenue of $243.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.01 million.

Several analysts have recently commented on KN shares. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Knowles from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Knowles from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Colliers Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Knowles in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Knowles from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Knowles currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.40.

In other Knowles news, CFO John S. Anderson sold 5,081 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $101,365.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,506 shares in the company, valued at $1,426,544.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel J. Giesecke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 45,619 shares in the company, valued at $912,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,867 shares of company stock worth $342,040 over the last 90 days. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KN. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Knowles by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,411,572 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $284,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753,672 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Knowles by 1,066.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,272,888 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,736 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Knowles in the fourth quarter worth $18,610,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Knowles during the fourth quarter worth $7,120,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Knowles by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 767,246 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $14,140,000 after acquiring an additional 321,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

KN opened at $21.22 on Friday. Knowles has a one year low of $11.66 and a one year high of $21.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -530.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.41.

About Knowles

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, automotive, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

Further Reading: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Knowles (KN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Knowles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.