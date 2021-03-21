Analysts Anticipate LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Analysts expect that LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) will post ($0.21) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for LendingTree’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.32). LendingTree reported earnings per share of $1.20 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 117.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that LendingTree will report full-year earnings of $2.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $4.62. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.57 to $6.26. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for LendingTree.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.69. LendingTree had a negative net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. The company had revenue of $222.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.30 million.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of LendingTree from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Truist dropped their target price on shares of LendingTree from $335.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of LendingTree from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $315.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of LendingTree from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.15.

In other news, Director G Kennedy Thompson bought 3,500 shares of LendingTree stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $276.21 per share, for a total transaction of $966,735.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,338,237.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Neil Salvage sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $262,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 5,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,956. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LendingTree in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of LendingTree in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of LendingTree in the third quarter valued at about $232,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of LendingTree by 14.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LendingTree in the fourth quarter valued at about $241,000. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TREE opened at $221.68 on Friday. LendingTree has a 52 week low of $135.72 and a 52 week high of $372.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $298.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $298.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -73.16 and a beta of 1.75.

LendingTree

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through Home, Consumer, and Insurance segments. The company's Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

