Analysts Anticipate MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $205.04 Million

Brokerages forecast that MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) will report $205.04 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for MaxLinear’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $205.13 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $205.00 million. MaxLinear reported sales of $62.03 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 230.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MaxLinear will report full-year sales of $811.06 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $800.00 million to $837.01 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $860.07 million, with estimates ranging from $839.29 million to $882.77 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for MaxLinear.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $194.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.83 million. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 23.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 178.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS.

MXL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum increased their target price on MaxLinear from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital upgraded MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Roth Capital upped their price target on MaxLinear from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut MaxLinear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.70.

Shares of MXL stock opened at $36.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.87. MaxLinear has a 12-month low of $8.59 and a 12-month high of $44.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

In other news, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 35,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.34, for a total transaction of $1,295,157.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,835 shares in the company, valued at $3,482,643.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Curtis Ling sold 6,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total value of $252,902.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 964,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,239,864.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 133,628 shares of company stock worth $5,028,356. 9.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,698,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $408,580,000 after purchasing an additional 251,128 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in MaxLinear by 4.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,575,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,852,000 after acquiring an additional 117,059 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC grew its position in MaxLinear by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,532,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,543,000 after acquiring an additional 432,794 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its position in MaxLinear by 31.8% during the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,095,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,457,000 after acquiring an additional 264,501 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in MaxLinear during the fourth quarter worth about $41,691,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers various semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

