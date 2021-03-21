Analysts Anticipate Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.82 Million

Brokerages forecast that Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) will announce $3.82 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Pieris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.50 million and the highest is $5.95 million. Pieris Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $17.27 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 77.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, March 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $31.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $29.95 million to $33.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $24.04 million, with estimates ranging from $11.41 million to $30.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Pieris Pharmaceuticals.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PIRS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 934.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 191,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 172,852 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 942,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 162,209 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 127.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 148,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 83,096 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,631,309 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,079,000 after acquiring an additional 67,736 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PIRS opened at $2.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.32 million, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.40. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $3.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.65.

About Pieris Pharmaceuticals

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs in the United States. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

