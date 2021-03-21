Analysts Anticipate Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.10 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) to announce sales of $1.10 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Zillow Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.10 billion and the highest is $1.11 billion. Zillow Group reported sales of $1.13 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Zillow Group will report full-year sales of $5.50 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.09 billion to $5.74 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $8.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.06 billion to $9.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Zillow Group.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.13. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The company had revenue of $788.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis.

ZG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $120.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $134.00 to $158.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $169.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zillow Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.50.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Zillow Group by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,712,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $368,713,000 after purchasing an additional 670,068 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Zillow Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 609,468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,885,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth about $72,674,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth about $44,665,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 304,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,454,000 after buying an additional 86,533 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.98% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group stock opened at $141.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 10.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Zillow Group has a 12-month low of $25.17 and a 12-month high of $212.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $164.71 and its 200 day moving average is $127.45. The company has a market capitalization of $34.10 billion, a PE ratio of -72.30 and a beta of 1.31.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

