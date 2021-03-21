Analysts Expect Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.10 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) to announce $1.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ardelyx’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $500,000.00. Ardelyx reported sales of $1.21 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Ardelyx will report full year sales of $23.74 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $21.40 million to $26.08 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $125.23 million, with estimates ranging from $117.60 million to $132.86 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ardelyx.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.06). Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 53.93% and a negative net margin of 1,063.74%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Ardelyx from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARDX opened at $6.96 on Friday. Ardelyx has a one year low of $4.81 and a one year high of $8.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 11.72 and a quick ratio of 11.72. The company has a market cap of $686.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.29.

In related news, insider Jeffrey W. Jacobs sold 3,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total value of $27,169.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 92,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $638,890.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sargent Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Ardelyx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ardelyx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ardelyx during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ardelyx during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Ardelyx Company Profile

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

