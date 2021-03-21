Analysts Expect Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Will Post Earnings of $1.36 Per Share

Brokerages expect Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) to report $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ashland Global’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.41 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.29. Ashland Global reported earnings of $0.84 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 61.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ashland Global will report full-year earnings of $5.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.55 to $6.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ashland Global.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $552.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.18 million. Ashland Global had a positive return on equity of 5.40% and a negative net margin of 21.84%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on ASH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Ashland Global from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of Ashland Global in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

Ashland Global stock opened at $88.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.52 and a beta of 1.35. Ashland Global has a fifty-two week low of $38.88 and a fifty-two week high of $92.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Ashland Global’s payout ratio is currently 39.29%.

In related news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 4,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $325,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Ashland Global by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,464,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Ashland Global by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 128,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,104,000 after buying an additional 4,343 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Ashland Global by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Ashland Global by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 27,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Ashland Global by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,638,000 after buying an additional 29,017 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

About Ashland Global

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

