Analysts Expect Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $291.86 Million

Equities analysts expect Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) to report sales of $291.86 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Driven Brands’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $290.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $292.95 million. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, June 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Driven Brands will report full-year sales of $1.26 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Driven Brands.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $288.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.77 million. The company’s revenue was up 58.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DRVN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Driven Brands in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Driven Brands in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair started coverage on Driven Brands in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays started coverage on Driven Brands in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Driven Brands in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Driven Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.13.

DRVN stock opened at $23.94 on Friday. Driven Brands has a 12-month low of $23.53 and a 12-month high of $35.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.49.

In related news, EVP Gabriel C. Mendoza acquired 30,000 shares of Driven Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.79 per share, for a total transaction of $893,700.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 251,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,477,379.37. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kyle L. Marshall acquired 2,220 shares of Driven Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.98 per share, with a total value of $59,895.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 23,546 shares in the company, valued at $635,271.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About Driven Brands

Driven Brands Holdings Inc automotive repair and maintenance services. The company offers services, such as automotive needs, paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services. Driven Brands Holdings Inc was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

