Analysts Expect Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Will Post Earnings of $2.36 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) will announce $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Fourteen analysts have issued estimates for Facebook’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.00 and the highest is $2.71. Facebook posted earnings per share of $1.71 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Facebook will report full year earnings of $11.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.94 to $12.02. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $13.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.96 to $14.89. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Facebook.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.98.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.28, for a total value of $54,587.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,410.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.57, for a total transaction of $1,753,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,317,449 shares of company stock worth $350,191,800. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,021,574,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Facebook by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,299,199,000 after buying an additional 9,362,408 shares during the period. SB Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,222,276,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in Facebook by 1,791.4% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,405,858 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $18,849,000 after buying an additional 7,014,302 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in Facebook by 357.0% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 4,219,334 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,152,553,000 after buying an additional 3,296,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FB traded up $11.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $290.11. The stock had a trading volume of 38,930,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,701,037. Facebook has a one year low of $142.25 and a one year high of $304.67. The company has a market cap of $826.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $265.94 and its 200-day moving average is $269.52.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

