Analysts Expect Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $454.22 Million

Analysts expect Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) to post $454.22 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Farfetch’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $463.63 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $434.46 million. Farfetch reported sales of $331.44 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 37%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Farfetch will report full year sales of $2.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.35 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.70 billion to $3.09 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Farfetch.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($6.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($6.15). Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 81.22% and a negative net margin of 77.29%. The company had revenue of $540.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.10 million.

FTCH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Farfetch from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Farfetch from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Farfetch from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.43.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTCH. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Farfetch by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,925,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,547,628,000 after buying an additional 13,737,367 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Farfetch by 352.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,483,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,079,000 after buying an additional 19,850,348 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Farfetch during the fourth quarter worth $873,875,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in Farfetch in the fourth quarter worth $514,600,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Farfetch by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,166,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,295,000 after acquiring an additional 551,468 shares during the period. 65.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FTCH stock opened at $59.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.07. Farfetch has a 1 year low of $6.68 and a 1 year high of $73.87. The firm has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.36 and a beta of 3.53.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

