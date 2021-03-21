Analysts Expect Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) to Post -$0.36 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) to report earnings per share of ($0.36) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Galmed Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Galmed Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.29) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.34) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.46) to ($1.22). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.99) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Galmed Pharmaceuticals.

Get Galmed Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.12).

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

Shares of NASDAQ GLMD traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.92. 689,198 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,885. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.76 million, a P/E ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 2.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.72. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.96 and a twelve month high of $6.29.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 238.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 115,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 81,558 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 19,462 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 145,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 11,436 shares during the period. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 1,525,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,743,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.53% of the company’s stock.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in ARREST Phase III pivotal study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

See Also: Cost of Capital Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Galmed Pharmaceuticals (GLMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.