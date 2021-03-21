Analysts Expect Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) to Post $0.31 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the highest is $0.34. Halozyme Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 875%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of $1.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.65. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.51 to $2.87. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Halozyme Therapeutics.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $121.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.75 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 24.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 126.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share.

HALO has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $29.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $29.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.15.

Shares of NASDAQ HALO traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.13. The stock had a trading volume of 3,134,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,494,260. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.63. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 275.81 and a beta of 1.77. Halozyme Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $14.59 and a fifty-two week high of $56.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 18.49 and a quick ratio of 16.36.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 18,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total value of $839,422.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 129,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,924,607.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth J. Kelley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.12, for a total value of $240,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 190,079 shares in the company, valued at $9,146,601.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 145,324 shares of company stock valued at $6,733,732. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HALO. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,685,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,238,000 after purchasing an additional 127,379 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 18.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 15,320 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 35.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 7,922 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 3.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 312,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,213,000 after purchasing an additional 9,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 17.6% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 76,121 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 11,412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

