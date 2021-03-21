Analysts Expect Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $115.68 Million

Equities analysts expect that Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) will post sales of $115.68 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Natera’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $112.10 million to $119.00 million. Natera posted sales of $94.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Natera will report full year sales of $516.26 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $505.20 million to $526.71 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $659.44 million, with estimates ranging from $616.10 million to $747.91 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Natera.

Get Natera alerts:

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical research company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.28). Natera had a negative net margin of 52.11% and a negative return on equity of 53.39%.

NTRA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Natera from $87.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Natera from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Natera from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Natera in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.33.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRA opened at $103.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Natera has a twelve month low of $20.53 and a twelve month high of $127.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $112.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.73. The stock has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.41 and a beta of 1.66.

In other Natera news, Director Todd C. Cozzens sold 29,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $2,957,816.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,753 shares in the company, valued at $3,688,163.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 5,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.48, for a total value of $632,774.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 55,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,838,845.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 223,802 shares of company stock valued at $23,549,035 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Natera in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Natera by 31.2% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,085 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Natera by 78.6% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 35,519 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,567,000 after acquiring an additional 15,626 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Natera by 76.1% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Natera by 5.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,243 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,805,000 after acquiring an additional 4,975 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

About Natera

Natera, Inc provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

Recommended Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Natera (NTRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.