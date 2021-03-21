Analysts Expect Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) to Announce -$0.69 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) to post earnings per share of ($0.69) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Outset Medical’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.82) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.54). The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Outset Medical will report full year earnings of ($2.74) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.21) to ($2.21). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.78) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.98) to ($1.57). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Outset Medical.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.09).

OM has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Outset Medical in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Outset Medical from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Outset Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.50.

NASDAQ:OM traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.12. 587,505 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,343. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 10.77 and a current ratio of 11.13. Outset Medical has a fifty-two week low of $42.50 and a fifty-two week high of $66.96.

In other news, Director Pincus X. L.P. Warburg sold 552,934 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $27,840,226.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 3,500 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total value of $166,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 18,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,986.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in Outset Medical during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Outset Medical during the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Outset Medical during the 4th quarter worth $107,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Outset Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Outset Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

Outset Medical Company Profile

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo, a dialysis machine that enables dialysis care in acute and chronic settings. The Tablo comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities.

Earnings History and Estimates for Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM)

