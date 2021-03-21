Analysts Expect Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) to Announce $1.75 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) to post earnings of $1.75 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.08 to $2.48. Pioneer Natural Resources posted earnings per share of $1.15 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will report full year earnings of $8.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.71 to $10.30. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $10.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.51 to $13.01. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Pioneer Natural Resources.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.37. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.36 earnings per share. Pioneer Natural Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis.

PXD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $168.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $119.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pioneer Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.28.

Shares of PXD traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $163.48. The company had a trading volume of 4,275,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,013,881. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $143.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.35. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $57.20 and a 52 week high of $169.49. The company has a market capitalization of $35.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 26.89%.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 29,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.73, for a total value of $4,862,697.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 456,949 shares in the company, valued at $74,359,310.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total transaction of $83,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,864,476.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,338 shares of company stock worth $8,536,408 over the last quarter. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.2% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 68,873 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $5,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 20.2% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,993 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,300 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $7,937,000 after buying an additional 8,850 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 13.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 294,304 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $25,307,000 after buying an additional 34,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 125.3% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,290 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

