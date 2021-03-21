Analysts Expect Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $517.60 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) will announce $517.60 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Rollins’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $515.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $520.00 million. Rollins posted sales of $487.90 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Rollins will report full year sales of $2.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.31 billion to $2.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.46 billion to $2.47 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Rollins.

Get Rollins alerts:

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Rollins had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The company had revenue of $536.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Rollins’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

ROL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Rollins from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Rollins by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,742,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $693,194,000 after acquiring an additional 7,461,043 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Rollins in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,728,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rollins by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,586,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,477 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Rollins by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,982,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,250 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Rollins by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,640,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,174,000 after purchasing an additional 884,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROL stock opened at $33.78 on Friday. Rollins has a one year low of $20.48 and a one year high of $43.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.11 and its 200 day moving average is $37.59. The company has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.67 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.31%.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rollins (ROL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.