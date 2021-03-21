Analysts Expect Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) to Announce -$0.45 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.45) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Shift Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.49) and the highest is ($0.42). The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, June 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Shift Technologies will report full year earnings of ($1.54) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.73) to ($1.43). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to ($0.53). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Shift Technologies.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.36.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Shift Technologies in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Shift Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Shift Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Shift Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SFT. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Shift Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Shift Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Shift Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shift Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. 15.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SFT traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.82. 3,044,830 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,889,791. Shift Technologies has a 1-year low of $6.40 and a 1-year high of $14.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.18 and a 200 day moving average of $8.64.

About Shift Technologies

Shift Technologies, Inc provides an online platform that allows people to buy and sell their new and used cars. The company offers sedans, hatchbacks, wagons, SUVs, vans, coupes, convertibles, and trucks. It also offers financing options. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Francisco, California with physical locations in San Francisco, Los Angeles, San Diego, and Sacramento, California; and Portland, Oregon.

