Analysts Expect Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) to Announce -$0.45 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.45) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Shift Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.49) and the highest is ($0.42). The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, June 14th.
On average, analysts expect that Shift Technologies will report full year earnings of ($1.54) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.73) to ($1.43). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to ($0.53). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Shift Technologies.
Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.36.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SFT. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Shift Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Shift Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Shift Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shift Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. 15.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NASDAQ:SFT traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.82. 3,044,830 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,889,791. Shift Technologies has a 1-year low of $6.40 and a 1-year high of $14.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.18 and a 200 day moving average of $8.64.
About Shift Technologies
Shift Technologies, Inc provides an online platform that allows people to buy and sell their new and used cars. The company offers sedans, hatchbacks, wagons, SUVs, vans, coupes, convertibles, and trucks. It also offers financing options. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Francisco, California with physical locations in San Francisco, Los Angeles, San Diego, and Sacramento, California; and Portland, Oregon.
Read More: What is the G-20?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shift Technologies (SFT)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Shift Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.