Analysts Expect Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.60 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) will report earnings per share of ($0.60) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.56) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.15) to ($1.61). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($2.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.99) to ($2.43). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $355,000.

NASDAQ:TARS traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,943. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.26. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $15.32 and a 1 year high of $63.69.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

