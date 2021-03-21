Analysts Expect Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.09 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) to report $1.09 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Welltower’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.07 billion and the highest is $1.11 billion. Welltower reported sales of $1.26 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Welltower will report full-year sales of $4.44 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.34 billion to $4.68 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.48 billion to $5.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Welltower.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 26.20%. The business’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on WELL. Berenberg Bank lowered Welltower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Scotiabank lowered Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Welltower from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Welltower from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Welltower has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.98.

Welltower stock opened at $70.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.36. Welltower has a 52 week low of $36.08 and a 52 week high of $76.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Welltower’s payout ratio is 58.65%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vestcor Inc boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 7.8% in the third quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 67,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,735,000 after buying an additional 4,907 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Welltower by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 40,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 6,323 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Welltower by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 310,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,046,000 after purchasing an additional 21,232 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Welltower by 4.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 781,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,043,000 after purchasing an additional 35,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited boosted its holdings in Welltower by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 78,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,056,000 after purchasing an additional 9,737 shares during the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

