Analysts Expect XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP) will report $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for XP’s earnings. XP reported earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that XP will report full-year earnings of $0.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $0.96. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.19. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow XP.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of XP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. XP has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in XP by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 8,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of XP by 2.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in XP by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 136,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in XP in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 24.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ XP traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.64. 2,410,010 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,339,506. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 79.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.33. XP has a twelve month low of $16.41 and a twelve month high of $52.94.

About XP

XP Inc operates technology-driven financial services platform that provides financial products and services in Brazil. It provides broker-dealer services for high-net worth customers and institutional clients; product structuring and capital markets services for corporate clients and issuers of fixed income products; advisory services for mass-affluent and institutional clients; and wealth management services for high-net-worth clients.

