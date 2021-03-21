Analyzing Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) & New Age Metals (OTCMKTS:NMTLF)

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) and New Age Metals (OTCMKTS:NMTLF) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Pretium Resources alerts:

This table compares Pretium Resources and New Age Metals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pretium Resources $484.54 million 4.30 $40.92 million $0.55 20.16 New Age Metals N/A N/A -$470,000.00 N/A N/A

Pretium Resources has higher revenue and earnings than New Age Metals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

58.2% of Pretium Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Pretium Resources and New Age Metals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pretium Resources 15.38% 16.09% 9.83% New Age Metals N/A -22.71% -22.21%

Volatility & Risk

Pretium Resources has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, New Age Metals has a beta of 4.54, indicating that its share price is 354% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Pretium Resources and New Age Metals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pretium Resources 0 6 4 0 2.40 New Age Metals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Pretium Resources currently has a consensus target price of $16.97, indicating a potential upside of 53.04%. Given Pretium Resources’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Pretium Resources is more favorable than New Age Metals.

Summary

Pretium Resources beats New Age Metals on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pretium Resources Company Profile

Pretium Resources Inc. acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,305.85 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia. It also owns 100% interest in the Snowfield project consisting of 1 mineral claim covering an area of 1,217 hectares located in northern British Columbia. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

New Age Metals Company Profile

New Age Metals Inc., a mineral exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops platinum group metals (PGMs), and precious and base metal properties in Canada. It holds interests in the River Valley PGE project located in the Dana and Pardo townships of Northern Ontario; the Genesis PGE/polymetallic project located in south central Alaska; and eight lithium projects situated to the northeast of Winnipeg, Manitoba. The company was formerly known as Pacific North West Capital Corp. and changed its name to New Age Metals Inc. in February 2017. New Age Metals Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Pretium Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pretium Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.