AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.40.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ANAB shares. Truist upgraded shares of AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AnaptysBio from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AnaptysBio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

ANAB stock opened at $21.52 on Friday. AnaptysBio has a one year low of $12.46 and a one year high of $35.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.73. The company has a market capitalization of $588.92 million, a PE ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 0.15.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.74). As a group, equities analysts expect that AnaptysBio will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Eric J. Loumeau sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $350,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 2,777,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.97 per share, with a total value of $52,694,866.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANAB. EcoR1 Capital LLC increased its holdings in AnaptysBio by 4.8% during the third quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 3,223,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,544,000 after buying an additional 148,310 shares during the period. Tang Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AnaptysBio by 4.0% during the third quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 2,628,678 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,773,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in AnaptysBio by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 586,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,612,000 after buying an additional 13,825 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in AnaptysBio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,157,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in AnaptysBio by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 301,556 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,483,000 after buying an additional 43,900 shares during the period.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. The company's products include Imsidolimab, an IL-36R antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor for the treatment of various dermatological inflammatory diseases; ANB030, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to augment PD-1 signaling through ANB030 treatment to suppress T-cell driven human inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

