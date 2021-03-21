Ancora Advisors LLC Acquires 15,819 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) by 39.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,155 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,819 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC owned approximately 11.23% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF worth $2,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Slow Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 47,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after buying an additional 6,015 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 9,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Harbour Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investment Management LLC now owns 91,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,668,000 after acquiring an additional 21,525 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 19.6% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 13,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 33,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 4,745 shares during the period.

Shares of JMST stock opened at $51.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.03. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a one year low of $49.33 and a one year high of $52.16.

See Also: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.