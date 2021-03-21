Ancora Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE)

Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,400 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,170 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC owned 1.94% of Adams Resources & Energy worth $1,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Adams Resources & Energy by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 199,739 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,802,000 after acquiring an additional 6,170 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Adams Resources & Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $284,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Adams Resources & Energy by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 103,579 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 12,261 shares during the period. Monticello Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adams Resources & Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,825,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Adams Resources & Energy by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 173,169 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,174,000 after acquiring an additional 16,369 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AE opened at $37.54 on Friday. Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.01 and a 52-week high of $37.70. The company has a market cap of $159.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.19 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Adams Resources & Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The energy company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.70. Adams Resources & Energy had a positive return on equity of 6.90% and a negative net margin of 0.18%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Adams Resources & Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

Adams Resources & Energy Company Profile

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the marketing, transportation, and storage of crude oil in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil Marketing, Transportation and Storage; and Tank Truck Transportation of Liquid Chemicals and Dry Bulk.

