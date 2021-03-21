Ancora Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) by 26.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 406,807 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 84,374 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Harmonic worth $3,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Harmonic during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Harmonic during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Harmonic during the third quarter worth about $79,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Harmonic by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,727 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Harmonic in the third quarter worth approximately $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Harmonic to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Harmonic from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.53.

In other news, CEO Patrick Harshman sold 12,587 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.70, for a total value of $96,919.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,111,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,559,635.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 24,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $195,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 139,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,117,008. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 288,314 shares of company stock valued at $2,280,898. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HLIT opened at $8.16 on Friday. Harmonic Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.49 and a 12-month high of $8.57. The firm has a market cap of $822.91 million, a PE ratio of -20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. Harmonic had a negative return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $131.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.28 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Harmonic Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

