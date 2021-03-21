Ancora Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX)

Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 140,679 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,700 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Adams Diversified Equity Fund worth $2,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 681,560 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $11,784,000 after buying an additional 85,927 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 90.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 607,106 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $10,496,000 after buying an additional 287,817 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 388,874 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $6,724,000 after purchasing an additional 22,701 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 7.5% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 272,842 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after purchasing an additional 19,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 241,932 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,164,000 after purchasing an additional 52,696 shares in the last quarter. 14.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Frederic A. Escherich purchased 5,228 shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.12 per share, for a total transaction of $89,503.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,198 shares in the company, valued at $962,109.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ADX opened at $17.98 on Friday. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.16 and a fifty-two week high of $18.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.81 and a 200-day moving average of $17.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 12th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Company Profile

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to investment companies. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of large-cap companies across diversified sectors to make its investments. The firm employs a fundamental, technical and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, while focusing on earnings growth prospects, financial strength, cash flow generation, macro-economics, capital allocation, market competition, profitability.

