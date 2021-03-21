Ancora Advisors LLC Has $1.89 Million Stock Position in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Ancora Advisors LLC reduced its position in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,080 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 12,330 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Wendy’s were worth $1,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in The Wendy’s by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,488,622 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $405,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,520 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in The Wendy’s by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,818,021 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $107,682,000 after acquiring an additional 605,463 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in The Wendy’s by 144.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,723,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $105,308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787,724 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in The Wendy’s by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,760,554 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $61,547,000 after acquiring an additional 38,775 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Wendy’s by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,860,647 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,785,000 after acquiring an additional 425,196 shares during the period. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of The Wendy’s from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Oppenheimer cut shares of The Wendy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of The Wendy’s in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Wendy’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.81.

Shares of The Wendy’s stock opened at $20.65 on Friday. The Wendy’s Company has a fifty-two week low of $10.02 and a fifty-two week high of $24.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.84.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). The Wendy’s had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 21.11%. The company had revenue of $474.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This is a positive change from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The Wendy’s’s payout ratio is 61.02%.

In other The Wendy’s news, insider E.J. Wunsch purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.98 per share, for a total transaction of $142,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 80,477 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,453.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About The Wendy’s

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

