Ancora Advisors LLC Has $2.31 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 54.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,246 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,736 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Betterment LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,130,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,865,000 after purchasing an additional 192,672 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,358,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,572,000 after acquiring an additional 190,711 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,162,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,511,000 after acquiring an additional 168,458 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,576,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,217,000 after acquiring an additional 92,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,228,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,741,000 after acquiring an additional 41,205 shares during the last quarter.

VBR stock opened at $168.67 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $73.32 and a 1-year high of $173.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.93.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

