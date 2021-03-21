Ancora Advisors LLC Has $2.75 Million Stock Holdings in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Ancora Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,953 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Energizer worth $2,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Energizer by 1,157.6% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 189,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,399,000 after acquiring an additional 173,997 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Energizer by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Energizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,055,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 38,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 13,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ENR. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Energizer from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Energizer from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Energizer from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.07.

In other Energizer news, CEO Mark Stephen Lavigne acquired 3,000 shares of Energizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.98 per share, for a total transaction of $125,940.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 137,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,754,702.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert V. Vitale acquired 2,500 shares of Energizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.11 per share, with a total value of $105,275.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $746,399.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

ENR opened at $47.40 on Friday. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.60 and a twelve month high of $53.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.00, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.28. Energizer had a positive return on equity of 42.70% and a negative net margin of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $846.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Energizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Energizer’s payout ratio is 51.95%.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

