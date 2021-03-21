Ancora Advisors LLC Has $2.95 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Ancora Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,595 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $2,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,514,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 8,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 12,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter.

EFAV opened at $73.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.29. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $64.68 and a 1-year high of $76.51.

