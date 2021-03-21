Ancora Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR)

Ancora Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 43.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 68,000 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of Herman Miller worth $2,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Herman Miller by 2,148.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,235,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,091,693 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Herman Miller by 17.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,873,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $237,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,196 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Herman Miller by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 757,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,838,000 after buying an additional 247,292 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Herman Miller by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 492,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,648,000 after buying an additional 183,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Herman Miller by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 738,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,950,000 after acquiring an additional 155,052 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MLHR opened at $41.81 on Friday. Herman Miller, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.05 and a 52-week high of $44.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -209.05 and a beta of 1.42.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. Herman Miller had a positive return on equity of 23.25% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. The firm had revenue of $590.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.27 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 27th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th.

In related news, CTO Jeffrey L. Kurburski sold 1,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $37,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 5,953 shares in the company, valued at $202,402. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services worldwide. The company offers seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Sayl, Verus, Cosm, Lino, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, Prospect, Overlay, and Resolve names.

