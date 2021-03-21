Ancora Advisors LLC Lowers Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Ancora Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,393 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $2,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 6.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,576,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,218,000 after purchasing an additional 480,931 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,144,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,917,000 after purchasing an additional 193,380 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,060,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,209,000 after purchasing an additional 133,124 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 0.6% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,988,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,768,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares during the period. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. grew its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,202,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,036,000 after purchasing an additional 88,183 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SJM. Citigroup began coverage on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.42.

NYSE SJM opened at $126.39 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.80. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52 week low of $93.41 and a 52 week high of $131.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 0.26.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. On average, research analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.10%.

In related news, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.53, for a total value of $147,036.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,479,917.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

