Ancora Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM)

Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 423,890 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,832,000. Ancora Advisors LLC owned about 0.19% of Black Stone Minerals as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in Black Stone Minerals in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Annandale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Black Stone Minerals alerts:

Several research firms have commented on BSM. Raymond James upped their price objective on Black Stone Minerals from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Black Stone Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Black Stone Minerals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.80.

Black Stone Minerals stock opened at $8.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.49. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a 1-year low of $4.04 and a 1-year high of $10.13. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.91.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.07). Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 16.85%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $0.175 dividend. This is a boost from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.86%. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.34%.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Stone Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Stone Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.