Ancora Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) by 57.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,210 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Emergent BioSolutions worth $2,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Investment House LLC grew its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 46,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 112,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,107,000 after purchasing an additional 10,147 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Emergent BioSolutions during the 4th quarter worth $980,000. Finally, Pendal Group Limited purchased a new position in Emergent BioSolutions during the 4th quarter worth $2,547,000. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EBS stock opened at $90.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.20. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a one year low of $46.37 and a one year high of $137.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.75 and a 200-day moving average of $98.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25 and a beta of 1.26.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.95. Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 26.68%. The firm had revenue of $583.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.39 million. Equities analysts forecast that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Emergent BioSolutions news, CEO Robert Kramer sold 19,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.01, for a total transaction of $2,016,946.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sue Bailey sold 8,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.37, for a total transaction of $754,478.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,256,321.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,094 shares of company stock valued at $5,181,081 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Emergent BioSolutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Chardan Capital upgraded shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.17.

Emergent BioSolutions Company Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response products and solutions for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

