Ancora Advisors LLC Sells 653 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Ancora Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 653 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $3,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PH. Albert D Mason Inc. grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 5,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Truadvice LLC increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Linda S. Harty sold 7,719 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.69, for a total value of $2,405,935.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Roger S. Sherrard sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.39, for a total transaction of $257,031.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 74,593 shares in the company, valued at $22,556,177.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $311.05 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $286.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $255.31. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $93.51 and a 1-year high of $321.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.03, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.84. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 22.77%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 32.62%.

PH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $256.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $331.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.80.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

