Ancora Advisors LLC Sells 70,349 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Ancora Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) by 28.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 70,349 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Sprott Physical Gold Trust worth $2,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PHYS. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Botty Investors LLC bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PHYS opened at $13.74 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.71. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a one year low of $11.81 and a one year high of $16.50.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding substantially all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

