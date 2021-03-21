Ancora Advisors LLC Sells 7,197 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Ancora Advisors LLC decreased its position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,197 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $1,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BAM. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Associated Banc Corp bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $45.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,230.92 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.12. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.57 and a 12 month high of $45.78.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $17.09 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 0.06% and a net margin of 0.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.75%.

BAM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. TD Securities raised their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $47.00 to $48.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Brookfield Asset Management has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.46.

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

