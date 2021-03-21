Ancora Advisors LLC Sells 82,992 Shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Ancora Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) by 50.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 82,992 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of New Jersey Resources worth $2,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in New Jersey Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in New Jersey Resources in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in New Jersey Resources by 89.6% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. 71.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director M William Howard, Jr. sold 5,580 shares of New Jersey Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total transaction of $224,092.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,173.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 3,811 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total transaction of $141,426.21. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NJR. Mizuho boosted their target price on New Jersey Resources from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on New Jersey Resources in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised New Jersey Resources from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.60.

Shares of NYSE:NJR opened at $41.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.86. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $25.77 and a 12-month high of $42.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.46.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.03). New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 9.93%. The firm had revenue of $454.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. New Jersey Resources’s revenue was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.333 dividend. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.56%.

New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 558,000 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

