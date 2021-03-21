Ancora Advisors LLC Sells 875 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Ancora Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 875 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $2,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 86.9% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MCHP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $133.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Microchip Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.75.

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 3,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $581,557.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $228,133.60. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,586 shares of company stock valued at $889,291. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $150.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.85. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52-week low of $58.29 and a 52-week high of $166.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.41 billion, a PE ratio of 64.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 11.62%. Equities analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.39 dividend. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 30.12%.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

Further Reading: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.