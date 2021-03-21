Ancora Advisors LLC Sells 941 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Ancora Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 941 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $2,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 410.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the third quarter worth about $52,000. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AJG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.53.

In related news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total value of $50,797.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,347,482.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.02, for a total transaction of $52,088.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,694,750.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 7,191 shares of company stock valued at $847,537 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AJG opened at $121.44 on Friday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $66.04 and a 1 year high of $129.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.53 billion, a PE ratio of 30.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 52.60%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

See Also: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.