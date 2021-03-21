Ancora Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Ancora Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,668 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,969 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 24,573 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 7,762 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $764,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 82.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 613 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,991,830 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $118,414,000 after purchasing an additional 59,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Managed Asset Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,640,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $114.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $105.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $111.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.80 and a twelve month high of $124.50.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.10%.

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $69,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Argus upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $118.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on Applied Materials from $105.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Applied Materials from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.57.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

