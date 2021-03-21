ANON (ANON) Price Hits $0.0051

ANON (CURRENCY:ANON) traded down 51.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. In the last seven days, ANON has traded flat against the dollar. One ANON coin can now be bought for $0.0051 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. ANON has a total market cap of $38,781.70 and $2.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $261.78 or 0.00461464 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.16 or 0.00063746 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000896 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.91 or 0.00050968 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001765 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00017535 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $78.48 or 0.00138338 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $365.79 or 0.00644821 BTC.

ANON Profile

ANON is a coin. ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON and its Facebook page is accessible here . ANON’s official website is www.anonfork.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ANON is a community-driven privacy cryptocurrency. It was crafted to bring the best of Bitcoin’s code together with its own unique traits and enhanced privacy and utility characteristics from other blockchain technologies. ANON, a.k.a. Anonymous, was originally announced on CNBC’s “Crypto Trader” program in late April, 2018. “

ANON Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ANON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ANON using one of the exchanges listed above.

