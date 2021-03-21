Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $356.29.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ANTM. Argus increased their price objective on Anthem from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Anthem from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Anthem from $389.00 to $382.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

Get Anthem alerts:

Shares of Anthem stock opened at $354.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $309.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $303.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. Anthem has a 12-month low of $171.03 and a 12-month high of $359.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.83 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Anthem will post 22.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Anthem’s payout ratio is presently 23.25%.

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.94, for a total value of $690,587.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,137 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,569.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ryan M. Schneider purchased 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $296.03 per share, for a total transaction of $503,251.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $864,703.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Anthem by 353.6% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 2,988 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Anthem by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 22,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 6,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in shares of Anthem by 2.4% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 9,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Anthem by 84.7% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 185,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,798,000 after purchasing an additional 85,013 shares during the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Recommended Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.