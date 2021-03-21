AntiMatter (MATTER) Reaches Market Capitalization of $36.54 Million

AntiMatter (CURRENCY:MATTER) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 21st. AntiMatter has a market cap of $36.54 million and approximately $5.56 million worth of AntiMatter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, AntiMatter has traded 19.3% higher against the US dollar. One AntiMatter coin can now be bought for $3.89 or 0.00006773 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $263.66 or 0.00459163 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.89 or 0.00064239 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000879 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.53 or 0.00141983 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.92 or 0.00057333 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $397.54 or 0.00692329 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.75 or 0.00074441 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000469 BTC.

AntiMatter Coin Profile

AntiMatter’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,396,333 coins. AntiMatter’s official Twitter account is @antimatterdefi

AntiMatter Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AntiMatter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AntiMatter should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AntiMatter using one of the exchanges listed above.

